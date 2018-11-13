Brooklyn-Born Actor to Celebrate Fragrance, Clothing Lines at Major Party

There ain’t no party like a Brooklyn party.

On Saturday, Nov. 17, Gravesend-born actor and do-it-all Will DeMeo will celebrate the launch of his first ever cologne and perfume line, Wise Guy Wear and Wise Girl Wear, at the Federation of Italian American Organization’s headquarters, Il Centro.

DeMeo, fresh off of filming for his new role as series regular “Sonny Jr.” in a brand new show, “Paper Empire,” will be on hand at the party, as will some other stars, he said.

“It’s a pre-Black Friday event,” he said of the party, which doubles as a launch for the scents as well as a celebration of the recent birth of his clothing line, Brooklyn Brand. “It’s going to be a great event. People can purchase the cologne and the perfume – they’ll be the first persons to get it before it hits stores across the country later in the month. They can get some Brooklyn Brand swag. They can get an autograph.”

The party – to be hosted at Bensonhurst’s own Italian-American hot-spot – also serves as an homage to his home borough.

“It’s all about keeping Brooklyn strong and keeping the brand of Brooklyn alive,” DeMeo said.

The party will also serve as a homecoming for the actor, who just returned from Miami, Florida, where he shot scenes for “Paper Empire,” helmed by fellow Brooklynite Michael Tadross, Jr., the show’s producer, along with Bernard Salzmann.

The show is to be directed by another Brooklyn native, Robert Gillings and focuses on Laurence Fintch (Robert Davi), money manager of Fintch Wealth Management Services. According to IMDB, Fintch “seems to have it all figured out to become the greatest financial fraudster” through the use of digital currency. “Moments before he disappears into the darkness, he is arrested by the FBI. He strikes a deal to be broken out of prison, but ends up being enlisted as the first major crime organization CFO.”

DeMeo joins a roster of still to-be-announced well-known, regular cast members and credits fellow “Brooklyn boy” Tadross, Jr. for “not forgetting where he came from.”

“Michael Tadross and his father are legends in the industry,” DeMeo told this paper. “They’ve worked on everything from ‘I Am Legend’ to the Oceans movies. They’ve done all these huge films, and they don’t forget where they came from – they’re from Brooklyn.”

Besides DeMeo, Michael Nouri, Helena Mattsson, Steve Guttenberg, Timothy Gibbs, Robert Knepper, Chuck Zito and William McNamara have already been confirmed.

So has Wesley Snipes.

“It’s huge,” DeMeo said of the venture, adding that Gillings has written him a role “to die for.”

The party will also serve as a premiere party for the fragrances’ commercial, in which DeMeo stars alongside Natalie Guercio, and a tour of “Brooklyn’s best kept secret,” Il Centro.

“It’s gonna be awesome,” the star said. “It’s all about giving back and having a good time in Brooklyn.”

Teasing exciting things to come, DeMeo also told this paper, “It’s never easy to make an impact in Hollywood, no matter who you are or what level you’re at. But, growing up in Brooklyn, I learned to keep my confidence up and all I can say is that God has a plan, and that it all works out in the end.

“I’m truly blessed,” he said.

Il Centro is located at 8711 18th Avenue.

The event, which begins at 8:30 p.m., will feature a red carpet, music powered by DJ Lenny Santowasso, entertainment by MC Gee Too, a live performance by “freestyle diva” Fascination and food courtesy of L&B Spumoni Gardens, A&S Pork Store, Joseph Paolillo and Yvonne Lewis Biondolillo.

There will also be raffles.

Anyone looking to RSVP can e-mail DeMeo’s associate, Michele Frantzeskos at weststreetproduction@gmail.com.