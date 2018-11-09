Cops Arrest Sunset Man for Allegedly Stabbing Female ACS Employee

Police have arrested a Sunset Park resident for allegedly stabbing a woman who works for the city’s Administration for Children’s Services.

According to authorities, on Thurs. Nov. 8 at around 8 p.m., at 52nd St. and Fifth Avenue, 61-year-old Quanyi Feng allegedly stabbed the 55-year-old victim in the back and lower torso with a knife.

Officers recovered the weapon and the victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where she is listed in stable condition.

A witness claims that the victim was an interpreter for ACS.

Feng was charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence.