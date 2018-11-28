Cops Seek Man Wanted in Connection to Burglary in Sunset Park Restaurant

Cops are seeking a man wanted in connection to the burglary of a seafood restaurant in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on Thurs., Nov. 22 at around 5:10 a.m., the suspect broke into the restaurant, on Eighth Avenue between 50th and 51st Streets, through a small rear window and stole around $200 from the register. The man then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crimestoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.