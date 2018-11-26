Dreamland Roller Rink Coming to Industry City

Free-wheeling from Coney Island to Industry City.

Beginning Fri., Dec. 7, Dreamland Roller Rink will be open at the massive Sunset Park waterfront space, 274 36th Street.

Lola Star, the creator of the roller rink and Lola Star Boutiques in Coney Island, who debuted Dreamland Roller Disco in Prospect Park five years ago to much fanfare, discussed bringing the 15,000-square-foot indoor roller rink to the industrial space.

“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to contribute to the endless expansion of entrepreneurial fabulousness at Industry City,” said the famous Coney Island fixture. “ I’ve watched the development grow from a boring building in the middle of the borough to one of the hottest destinations in Brooklyn. And we are about to make it even hotter with the opening of my Dreamland Roller Rink!”

Every Thursday through Sunday through Sun., Apr.21, 2019, the rink will be open, and will feature a variety of activities such as hula hoop hour, as well as skating and dance classes for kids and adults.

There will also be themed dress-up roller disco, including Beyoncé versus Jay-Z, Britney versus Rihanna, and Saved by the Bell, making the space fun for visitors of all ages.

“I’m thrilled to bring indoor roller skating back in Brooklyn,” Star said. “Since the last indoor rink closed over a decade ago, Brooklyn has been without a place to skate in the winter! So I’ve seized this incredible opportunity by filling every day with creative retro skate magic like our weekly Roll-a-rama Family Skate Extravaganza, Dreamland Discoteque dress-up disco party and our legendary Dreamland Roller Disco Friday night party! Relive your favorite roller rink memories from the past and make fabulous new ones!”

Recurring programs at the rink will include: Groove-a-licious Lunch Hour: Lunchtime retro roller skate session – Thursdays 12-3 p.m.; Hula Hoopy Happy Hour: Music and hula hooping happy hour – Thursdays 4-7 p.m.; Skate Dance Class: Learn basic roller dance moves – Fridays 6-7 p.m.; Dreamland Roller Disco: Themed dress-up roller disco – Fridays 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Kids’ Roller Skate Classes: Basic roller skate lesson – Saturdays 12-1 p.m.; Roll-a-Rama Family Skate Extravaganza: Family roller disco session – Saturdays 1-4 p.m.; One-Off Events – Saturdays 7-10 p.m. and Dreamland Discoteque: 70s and 80s themed family dress-up disco – Sundays 1-4 p.m.

The ring will also be available for private parties and corporate events, and will host a monthly tween party, and monthly roller karaoke party.

Admission to Dreamland Roller Rink’s weekly events range from $11-$20 per person. To access the roller rink, guests should enter Industry City at 274 36th Street.

Star founded Dreamland Roller Disco in 2008; its former home was in the landmarked Child’s Building in Coney Island. Star is the founder and former director of the Save Coney Island Organization, and still has boutique shops in the neighborhood.