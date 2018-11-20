Dyker Heights Resident Indicted in Connection to Six Borough Park Burglaries

A Dyker Heights man has been arraigned for allegedly committing a string of six burglaries in Borough Park in September and October, including breaking into two synagogues and a religious school.

Fifty-year-old Charles Cajigas was arraigned on Mon., Nov. 19 before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice William Miller on two indictments in which he is charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, petit larceny and criminal trespass, among other things. He was ordered held on $75,000 bail and to return to court on Jan. 11, 2019.

“This defendant is allegedly a professional burglar whose crime spree violated the sanctity of religious institutions, among other places, from which he stole cash and religious items,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez in a statement. “We will now seek to hold him accountable.”

Cajigas was arrested on Oct. 23, after the New York City Police Department’s Facial Recognition Program identified him as a possible suspect. Following his arrest, he allegedly identified himself on video surveillance taken from the crime scenes and told the police where the religious items could be located.

According to authorities, on Sat., Sept. 15, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Cajigas allegedly burglarized a store near 45th Street and 18th Avenue.

On Tues., Sept. 25, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the defendant allegedly burglarized the Kedishas Aharon Synagogue on 39th Street between 13th and 14th Avenues, and stole two silver crowns used in religious services.

Also, on Tues., Sept. 25, at around 2:20 a.m., he allegedly burglarized a store near 46th Street and 13th Avenue.

On Sun., Oct. 7, at around 1:22 a.m., the defendant allegedly burglarized Gan Yisroel School near 39th Street and 15th Avenue.

Then on Mon., Oct. 8, at approximately 4:20 a.m., he allegedly burglarized the Seret Wiznitz Synagogue near 48th Street and 13th Avenue.

Finally, on Sun, Oct.21, at around 4:25 a.m., Cajigas allegedly burglarized a store near 48th Street and 18th Avenue.