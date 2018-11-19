Fight at ‘Problematic’ Gravesend Sports Bar Ends in Stabbing

The scene outside the Tijuana Sports Bar after the stabbing.

A man was stabbed multiple times in the early morning hours of Sat., Nov. 17 after an altercation at a Gravesend bar that, cops say, has been a hotspot for the 62nd Precinct.

According to authorities, late Friday evening into Saturday, two men stepped outside the Tijuana Sports Bar at 475 Kings Highway to fight when one of the men was pushed to the ground and stabbed multiple times “throughout the body.”

The victim was removed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island where he’s since been listed in stable condition.

“It’s been a problematic location,” a police source said of the watering hole, located just off the corner of McDonald Avenue, “but we do a lot of enforcement there.”

The perp or perps, another source said, are alleged to have fled the scene in a livery cab.