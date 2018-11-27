Fire in Gravesend Leaves Two Civilians, One Firefighter Injured

A fire engulfed a Gravesend home on Sunday, November 25, leaving three injured.

The blaze started on the first floor of the two-story building at 2262 85th Street between Bay Parkway and 23rd Avenue at around 6:21 a.m. According to the FDNY, 12 units and 60 firefighters responded and were at the scene at around 6:26 a.m. The fire was deemed under control at 7:12 a.m.

Two civilians were injured, along with one firefighter. All three injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.