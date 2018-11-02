Haunted Halloween Walk at Owl’s Head Draws Thousands

Goblins, ghosts and ghouls – oh my!

Bay Ridge’s own Owl’s Head Park was once again transformed into a haunted hideout on Weds., Oct. 31 at the 2018 Haunted Walk and Fairytale Forest – a joint neighborhood tradition local children and their families have braved for more than two decades.

Now in its 23rd year, the event – which started at 3 p.m., just as many of the trick-or-treaters got out of school – includes a haunted walk for the bravest of Ridgeites as well as fairytale forest tours for the youngsters, all of which is topped off with games, prizes and – of course – a costume contest for all who attended.

The yearly fright-fest is hosted by state Sen. Marty Golden in conjunction with the Southwest Brooklyn Parks Task Force, CERT1NYC and the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation. This year’s spook-fest also featured a pumpkin patch, the FDNY Smokehouse and the chance to sample eats at “Dracula’s Food Court.”

According to Golden’s staff, between 10 and 12,000 people attended the event, with close to 8,000 braving the Haunted Walk itself.

“This year’s annual Halloween Walk was another example of how important community events truly are for our neighborhood,” the pol said. “Every year, I sponsor this event as a safe alternative to trick or treating, and the smiles and excitement on the faces of our children in Owl’s Head Park is the best part. The costume contest, the Haunted Halloween Walk, the pumpkin patch and more made for a very spook-tacular day in the community.”

Close to 200 volunteers donate their time and talents to bring the walk – free for all aside from a suggested $1 donation – to life each year.

The event is lauded locally as a “safe alternative to trick-or-treating.”

This year’s costumes ran the gamut, standouts including Twisty the Clown, Harley Quinn, Iron Man and Doctor Who, among others.