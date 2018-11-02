Industry City and Beyond at Liberty View Host Bigger, Better Halloween Extravaganza

For the second straight year, Sunset Park kids were treated to a Halloween extravaganza at Beyond at Liberty View and Industry City.

Held on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., the event — which featured plenty of tricks and treats — hosted around 3,000 children who showed up in costume with their parents.

“With our many wide open spaces and ongoing, family-focused programming, Industry City has become a great place for families to have fun on the weekend,” said Cristal Rivera, chief of staff and director of community engagement at Industry City. “Hundreds of families came out for the Kids Halloween Parade and Rock and Roll Playhouse this past Saturday.”

Director of Brand Integration, Video and Promotions at Bed Bath & Beyond Bari Fagin called the day another success.

“Despite the rain, it was an amazing day, bigger and better than last year,” she said. “We had families in full costume with amazing children all day. When the raincoats came off and the umbrellas were closed, creatures and characters all came out to have fun. It was great and amazing, especially the little ones being in full costume.”

Even parents got in on the action, with families dressing as characters from “The Incredibles” and “The Wizard of Oz.”

“What makes it so special is that people really came to a Halloween party,” Fagin said. “They just didn’t come to trick or treat. They came to enjoy themselves, to be together in a safe place where a lot of people knew each other. We had people who had come to our first Halloween event who were thrilled to come to our second and the weather did not deter anyone.”

Unfortunately, the scheduled Halloween parade from Beyond to Industry City was cancelled due to the weather. However, there were plenty of activities to keep attendees busy.

“The children and their families went back and forth to Industry City throughout the day and we had Captain America in attendance for the children, which they loved,” Fagin said. “We had a pumpkin patch where they also had pictures taken and then we had a Harry Potter corner this year where they took selfies in front of a banner and got some activity sheets featuring the characters.”

Kids also trick or treated throughout the two buildings, stopping in also at Saks Off Fifth and Micro Center.

A Halloween mural was painted live in front of the children by Michela Muserra with attendees given coloring sheets so they could color the mural on their own when they went home.

Although a new tradition, the event has become a significant one according to Fagin.

“I think it’s a win-win for everybody,” she said. “It’s a win for us and it’s a win for Industry City and most of all, it’s a win for the neighborhoods around us in Brooklyn. People came from far and wide in Brooklyn. Last year, we didn’t know what to expect. We look to do more next year. Hopefully we started a tradition that goes on for years and years to come.”

Families will be happy to know that the fun will continue. Looking ahead, Rivera promised, “The upcoming holiday season will include a wide range of family-centric, seasonal programs here at Industry City, and we’re looking forward to sharing that with the community.”

eBrooklyn Media/Photos by Corazon Aguirre

Photos courtesy of Industry City