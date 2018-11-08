Malliotakis Doodles for Hunger at Celebrity Auction

A Brooklyn legislator was among the actors, authors, politicians, sports legends and celebrities from all walks of life who contributed to the success of the 19th annual Doodle for Hunger celebrity Art Auction on Thursday, Nov. 1 at Chelsea Piers.

Among this year’s celebrity artists — all of whom contributed signed drawings or sketches — was Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis, whose artwork has helped raise money for St. Francis Food Pantries and Shelters.

In fact, this is the third year that she’s participated, having raised $1,000 for her Mr. Met drawing in 2017. This year she donated a striking and colorful sketch of Wonder Woman.

Doodle for Hunger was started in 2000 as part of a network of charitable programs that support the St. Francis Food Pantries and Shelters by raising funds for food, clothing and shelter for the needy. This includes the annual Thanksgiving turkey drive, with this year’s mission to distribute over 10,000 turkeys and meals to families in need who otherwise might go without.

Executive Director and Co-Founder at St. Francis Food Pantries and Shelters Joe Sano welcomed guests. Fox News Anchor Ernie Anastos hosted the event.

The guest of honor was City of New York Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro and the special musical guest was actor, entertainer and author Gianni Russo, who played the role of Carlo Rizzi in “The Godfather.” Actor Tony Lo Bianco was the celebrity auctioneer.

The silent auction included signed artwork by Carol Burnett, Tom Hanks, Whitey Ford, Jack Nicklaus, Howard Stern, Betty White, Art Garfunkel, Steve Martin, Yoko Ono, Christopher Walken and John Travolta.