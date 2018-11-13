Man Jacks 12-Pack of Heineken from Bath Beach Gas Station, Busts out Baseball Bat and Threatens Shooting

A group of men fled a Coney Island gas station Sunday morning with a 12-pack of beer after one of them, wielding a baseball bat, threatened to shoot the clerk.

A Heineken heist at a Bath Beach gas station ended with threats of violence over the weekend, according to police.

Cops say that, at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Nov. 11, a group of four men entered the Shell gas station at 2001 Cropsey Avenue, where one of them grabbed a 12-pack of beer and attempted to leave the store.

Authorities say that when the clerk tried to get the perp to pay, the man pulled out a baseball bat and proceeded to say, “I have a gun and I’ll [expletive] shoot you.”

The group then fled the scene southbound on 20th Avenue in a white Lexus with unknown plates.

Correction: A previous version of this article reported that the gas station was in Coney Island. It is in Bath Beach.