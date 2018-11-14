Man Struck by Vehicle in Sunset Park in Critical Condition

Authorities say a 30-year-old man was struck and critically injured by a vehicle in Sunset Park on Sat., Nov. 10.

According to the NYPD, at around 1:16 a.m., the pedestrian was crossing Third Avenue near 39th Street when he was struck by a black 2016 Chevy Camaro operated by a 20-year-old man.

When cops arrived, they saw the victim on the floor with severe head trauma.

EMS rushed the victim to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he remains in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene and was not injured. No arrests have been made and the investigation by the NYPD’s Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.