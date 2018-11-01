NIA’S Fourth Spooktacular Brought the Fun and Frights

NIA Community Services’ annual Halloween event lived up to expectations — and then some.

After having to delay the popular event due to weather, NIA welcomed nearly 1,000 people to the Fourth Annual Spooktacular on Weds., Oct. 31. The event, held from 2-6 p.m. on 11th Avenue between 66th and 67th Streets, celebrated everything attendees expect from the spooky holiday, including a costume contest, magic show, performances, candy and more.

CEO of NIA Mary Anne Cino was thrilled with the day.

“It was a wonderful community event,” she said. “There were rides for children, bouncy houses, hot dogs. We had candy, pumpkin painting, face painting, different activities for everyone. Everything was free for them, sponsored by grants and the NIA.”

The entertainment was homegrown., thanks to a couple of NIA after-school programs which brought step dancers from P.S./I.S. 104 and J.H.S. 227 Edward B. Shallow to perform for the community.

The event, Cino said, “Has been getting bigger.” Hosting it, she added, has increased the visibility of NIA, with some people learning about the organization and what it does because of it.

Grants from Councilmember Justin Brannan, the city’s Department of Youth and Community Development, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs helped fund the event.

“I think the children just enjoy participating in the different activities and taking pictures with our staff in the office,” Cino said. “They were all dressed in different costumes. We’re grateful to be doing the work that we’re doing and serving the community.

“And,” she added, NIA is looking forward to “doing more special things.”