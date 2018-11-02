Police Search for Missing Man from Dyker

Police are searching for a missing man from the Dyker Heights area.

According to the NYPD, 26-year-old Zackary Hamami was last seen on Thursday, November 1 at around 3:40 p.m. near Fifth Avenue between 68th Street and Senator Street in Bay Ridge.

Hamami is described as a white male, 5’10″ and 180 pounds, with a medium build and brown eyes, black hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a red and blue horizontal striped sweater, orange pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.