Police Seek Man Wanted for Several Burglaries in 62nd Precinct

Police are seeking a man wanted for nine burglaries in the Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend areas between September and November.

Cops say, in total, the suspect has made off with some $200,000 worth of clothes, jewelry and cash during his extended spree.

According to authorities, the first incident occurred on Fri., Sept.28 at around 7 a.m., when the suspect went inside a home near 18th Avenue and 79th Street, gaining access through the rear window. After ransacking the home, he left without stealing anything.

On Sat., Oct. 13 at around 10 a.m., he entered a home near Bath Avenue and 25th Street through a rear basement window and stole $16,000 worth of cash and jewelry.

On Mon., Oct. 15 at around 2:30 p.m., the suspect broke into a home near Benson Avenue and Bay 35th Street, and stole $36,000 worth of money and jewelry.

Then on Fri., Oct. 19, at around 12 p.m., in the vicinity of Highlawn Avenue and West 17th Street, he broke into a home through a rear window. Once inside, he stole $700 worth of jewelry.

Later that day at around 8 p.m., near Bath Avenue and 25th Avenue, the suspect entered another home through a rear window but didn’t steal anything.

Then on Tues., Oct. 23 at around 8 a.m., he broke into another home near 15th Avenue and 76th Street through a rear window. Once inside, he removed $600 worth of jewelry and cash.

On Thurs., Oct.25 at around 9:30 a.m., the suspect broke into a home near 19th Avenue and 72nd Street and stole $117,000 worth of jewelry and cash from a safe.

Then he broke into a home near 67th Street and 17th Avenue on Fri., Nov. 2 at around 8 a.m., and stole nearly $3,000 worth of clothing.

Finally on Weds., Nov. 7 at around 1:40 p.m., the suspect broke into a home near 19th Avenue and 66th Street through a front window, and stole $1,000.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, 20-30 years old. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, black short-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.



