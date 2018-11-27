Police Seek Suspect for Assaulting 67-Year-Old Woman Inside Bus in Ridge

Cops are looking for a women wanted in connection with an assault upon a 67-year-old woman inside a bus in Bay Ridge.

According to authorities, on Weds., Nov. 14 at around 8:30 a.m., inside a southbound S79 bus near 86th Street and Fourth Avenue, the suspect got into an argument with the victim and punched her in the chest, also wrapping her hands around the victim’s neck and briefly strangling her. The suspect also bent the victim’s fingers backwards.

The assailant then fled into the 86th Street subway station.

The suspect is described by police as a black female in her 30s with black hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored coat and green medical scrub pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.