St. Mary’s Church to Hold Annual Christmas Boutique

For over 25 years St. Mary’s Antiochian Church on 81st Street and Ridge Boulevard in Bay Ridge has held its Christmas Boutique, signaling the beginning of the holiday season.

The boutique has become a community event that celebrates the Christmas season while promoting the Bay Ridge shopkeepers that have contributed to the event. This year’s event will take place on Sat., Dec. 1 in St. Mary’s Couri Hall from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There will be a drawing of special gift baskets containing gift certificates and merchandise donated by the shopkeepers, as well as a Sahadi holiday basket of treats, and baskets of cheer. The drawing will be held on Sat., Dec. 1 and the winner need not be present.

“Everyone should come prepared to shop for the holidays,” said event organizer Gale Zarr. “This year’s boutique features Regency Christmas ornaments and decorations, poinsettias, linens, jewelry, antiques, collectibles, children’s items, housewares, books, a 50/50 raffle and much more. The Saint Mary’s Ladies Club cheerfully sponsors the annual event which will benefit the renovation of the church.”

In addition, the event will feature Santa’s Workshop where each child taking a photo with Santa will receive a free gift. There will be a café to enjoy lunch and delicious homemade pastries and desserts. Saint Mary’s talented bakers will donate their mouthwatering baked goods again this year.

Admission is free. All proceeds will help with the St. Mary’s Church restoration project.