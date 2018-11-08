Target Cuts Ribbon on its Newest Store in Midwood

Right on Target!

The retailer cut the ribbon on its newest Brooklyn location, 1712 East 14th St., in Midwood, in an invite-only store preview event on Wed., Nov. 7.

The store — which is near Kings Highway — is one of the new small-format stores the chain has been opening in urban areas, dense suburban neighborhoods and near college campuses. Last fall, Target launched a 20,400-square-foot location at 6401 18th Avenue in Bensonhurst.

The store opened unofficially on Fri., Nov. 9, with its official grand opening on Sun., Nov. 11 at 8 a.m., but Team Leader Shena Pender told this paper about the excitement the latest iteration of Target has already brought to the neighborhood.

“I think what makes this Target location unique is that it’s a small format store, but the size of it is 37,000 square feet so it’s not the usual small format store that you’re used to seeing,” she said, pointing out that the Bensonhurst store is “a little bit smaller.

“We have a great assortment that we are going to offer for our community,” Pender continued. “They’re just excited that Target is here and we also have a Starbucks. A lot of guests have been knocking on our doors wanting to come in.

“They’re really excited it’s really close,” she added. “Typically, they’re a train ride away.” Pender said she anticipated “a lot of great foot traffic from the people that live in the neighborhood and don’t have to take that long train ride to get there.”

That was one of the goals of building owner Infinity Real Estate, according to Steve Kassin, a founder and managing partner. With roots in the neighborhood, Kassin told this paper, “We hope residents and those who work here will welcome the convenience and accessibility Target’s new small format store will provide to all.”

The Midwood store — in an area that Infinity Investment Director Daniel Gluck called a “vibrant, high-density and convenient neighborhood in the heart of Brooklyn” — offers a product selection that is familiar to Target shoppers, but tailored for local residents and commuters.

“One of the special areas is electronics,” Pender said. This includes Plus Mobile for cell phones.

In addition, she said, staffers in the store’s beauty department have had extra training “to be able to support the guests in any way they can.”

The Midwood Target’s grocery department is also a specialty area.

“Being that there are no bigger grocery stores in the area, I’m really excited that we offer that to our guests,” said Pender, who also singled out the store’s apparel department.

“They’re going to love the stuff that we have for them,” she said.

Merchandise at the store includes a curated assortment of men’s and women’s apparel and accessories, as well as clothes and accessories for infants and children, home and decor essentials, health and beauty products, toys and sporting goods, and more. It will also offer a quick-trip selection of food and beverages.

Community outreach is typically an important part of what Target does and this location is no exception.

“We pride ourselves on volunteering,” Pender said, adding that she was “looking forward” to being contacted by local organizations about volunteer opportunities for Target staff.

In addition, she noted that the store had given a grant to a local not for profit, Imagine Academy, whose mission is for to help families of children that have been diagnosed with autism.

“It’s a new partnership,” Pender added. “I’m looking forward to seeing what we can create in the relationship and how we can help them spread the message and also any activity we can be supportive in. We would love to be a part of that.”

The new Midwood Target is the third small-format store to open in Brooklyn. Its hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-11 p.m.; and Sunday 8 a.m.-10 p.m. The Starbucks hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Additional reporting by Maria DeVito.

Photos courtesy of Infinity Real Estate