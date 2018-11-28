Third Avenue Merchants Kick Off Survey for Creation of BID

The Bay Ridge Third Avenue BID exploration steering committee has kicked off a survey that is one of the first stages of the process.

The effort to create a Business Improvement District (BID) along Third Avenue is moving forward.

To that end, the Bay Ridge Third Avenue BID exploration steering committee has kicked off a survey called a Community Needs Assessment, “to help identify priority areas of service offerings and necessary budgeting,” according to Merchants of Third Avenue President Robert Howe.

“This survey is a critical tool and we are targeting a substantial number of responses,” he stressed.

The idea of bringing a BID to Third Avenue has been kicking around for a while. It was addressed earlier this fall at a meeting held on Oct. 9. The steering committee was formed with the Merchants partnering with Perch Advisors, a consulting firm that is helping advise on the development of the BID.

“The steering committee is comprised of long-time Merchants of Third members, business operators, property owners, and community leaders,” said Howe. “We have identified the preliminary district geography to be Third Avenue from Senator Street to Marine Avenue.”

Howe said that with the support of City Councilmember Justin Brannan and Perch, the exploration process is now underway.

Howe is asking for the community’s assistance in taking the survey. He explained that the survey is necessary in helping the Merchants understand the needs of the community in the creation of the BID.

He also said that some Third Avenue businesses have contributed prizes as incentives for participating in the survey, including $50 gift certificates to the Greenhouse Café.

To take the survey, go to https://bit.ly/2Q25BZm.