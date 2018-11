A tractor trailer overturned under the Gowanus at 18th Street on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the FDNY, reports of the accident came in at around 12:28 p.m. on Tues., Nov. 27 at 18th Street and Third Avenue, causing heavy traffic delays. FDNY, ESU and a tow truck were on scene immediately.

No injuries were sustained during accident, according to the FDNY.