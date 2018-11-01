Woman’s Body Found Floating in Bay Ridge Channel, Recovered at 58th Street Pier

The body of a woman was found floating off of the 58th Street Ferry Pier.

A woman’s body was spotted and recovered near the 58th Street Pier this morning.

According to authorities, at around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, November 1, the female body was found in the water at the Bay Ridge channel and was removed to Pier 4 at 58th Street and First Avenue. The woman was fully clothed.

Her ID is pending family identification.

A police source added that someone taking the ferry to 58th Street saw her floating and called 911. She was described by the source as a female Asian in her 40s. She didn’t have identification on her and only had a set of keys.

The medical examiner will determined the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.