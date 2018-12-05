Bay Ridge Holiday Lights Dazzle like Dyker

Many houses in Bay Ridge around Narrows Avenue, Colonial Road and Shore Road, are spectacularly dressed up for the season.

Though it may not be the main attraction, Bay Ridge is once again giving its neighboring ‘hood – lauded by The New York Times as “Con Ed’s warmest heartthrob” – a run for its money this season when it comes to massive holiday displays.

Many of the neighborhood’s impressive displays can be seen along avenues like Narrows and on roads like Colonial and Shore. For example, the electric blue house on 81st Street between Colonial and Narrows has been a can’t-miss for locals and visitors alike for over a decade.

However, no matter where you are in the neighborhood, it’s easy to see why some Dyker-goers are making pit-stops closer to the Verrazano.

“I think the homes in Bay Ridge are beautiful,” said Community Board 10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann. “I drove by them the other night and I have to say I think they’re magnificent.”

Beckmann believes the number of Bay Ridge residents decking their halls has grown tremendously in recent years.

“I think, like in Dyker Heights, it’s only gotten bigger and better,” she told this paper. “It’s definitely worth making a stop to view the splendor.”