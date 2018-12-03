Central Brooklyn Chabad Celebrates Hanukkah

Chag Sameach!

On Sun., Dec. 2, Senior Rabbi for Central Brooklyn Chabad Yehuda Levin, as he does every year, hosted a party for the Ditmas Park and Kensington Chabad Jewish community at Dolaj Party Hall, 600 Coney Island Avenue, to celebrate Hanukkah.

The event brought over 100 community members together to decorate and eat traditional donuts, make arts and crafts, enjoy a thematically appropriate fire show, and kindle the first lights of Hanukkah.

According to Central Brooklyn Chabad, this year, the first night of the festival was even more festive. Accompanying the comfort of tradition and the togetherness of family and community that Chabad events evoke was also tangible excitement.

“We are so thankful for the renewed momentum and to all of those who have contributed,” said Levin before lighting the menorah and saying prayers. He also discussed the group’s planned community center and mikveh. “With our eyes on construction, this year we are here but next year we are at the new, beautiful center.”