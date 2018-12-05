Cops Seek Man Who Stabbed Woman in Prospect Park Train Station

Cops are looking for a man wanted in connection with the stabbing of a 36-year-old woman in the Prospect Park area.

According to authorities, on Tues. Dec. 4 at around 5:05 a.m., the victim was inside the train station at 15th Street and Prospect Park when she got in an argument with the attacker who then took out a kitchen knife and stabbed her in the torso.

The woman was removed via ambulance to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where she was admitted in stable condition.

The perp fled the train station.

Police describe the suspect as a male Hispanic, around 30 years old, 5’7″ tall, 165 pounds, with a light, blotchy complexion, medium build, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange coat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black sneakers.

