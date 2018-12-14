Cops Arrest Three Suspects Wanted in Connection to Sunset Park Robbery

Police have arrested three suspects in the robbery of a woman by four teenage girls in Sunset Park.

The three suspects, all 14, were charged with two counts of robbery and grand larceny.

According to authorities, on Weds., Nov. 14, at around 12:10 p.m., the four thieves approached the victim at 59th Street and Eighth Avenue. One of them allegedly tried to snatch her phone from her hands when it fell to the sidewalk. Cops say one of the other crooks then picked the phone up, while the first girl shoved the victim in the face when she tried to chase the girl who had her phone, who fled northbound on Eighth Avenue.

The other two suspects allegedly acted as lookouts during the crime.