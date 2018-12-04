Cops Seeking Two Wanted in Connection to Sunset Park Robbery

Cops are looking for two suspects wanted in connection to a robbery that took place in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on Thurs., Oct. 25 at around 4:20 p.m., the two men approached a 14-year-old boy near 40th Street and Fifth Avenue, then punched him and threw him to the ground. The crooks then stole his iPhone before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Police describe one of the suspects as a male Hispanic around 14-16 with light skin. The other suspect is described as a male Hispanic, 14-16, with a medium complexion.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.