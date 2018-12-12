Holiday Bliss: Bay Ridge Celebrates at Annual Owl’s Head Tree Lighting

Lucky number seven.

Owl’s Head Park played host to its seventh annual Christmas tree lighting on Monday evening, Dec. 10. The ceremony, held in front of the park house across from Bliss Terrace and 68th Street, boasts live musical performances, a formal flipping of the switch and, of course, a visit from old St. Nick.

The annual event is organized by the Owl’s Head Park Horticulture Group of the Shore Road Parks Conservancy, with help from state Sen. Marty Golden and Councilmember Justin Brannan.

“The Owl’s Head Park volunteers have made something very special for our community in their annual Christmas tree lighting in the majestic park we all know and love,” Golden told this paper. “I am proud to have partnered with them for the past seven years to make this event a holiday season highlight, and I know through their efforts this fun, festive and spirited night will continue.”

Brannan shared similar sentiments.

“The Owl’s Head Park Horticulture Group does great work all year-round and this event is really the icing on the cake,” he said. “I was so thankful to help pull it off this year and I look forward to many more to come. It is precisely traditions like this that make Bay Ridge the small town in the big city that we all know and love.

“If someone asked me what makes Bay Ridge so special, I’d probably invite them to the Owls Head Christmas tree lighting,” he added.