Outside the building where a man was found dead on Wednesday morning.

A man was found dead by police in a Sunset Park apartment.

On Weds., Dec. 12 at around 11:18 a.m., cops found a 37-year-old man inside an apartment near a check cashing store at 47th Street and Fifth Avenue unconscious with trauma to the body. EMS responded and pronounced the man dead on scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing.