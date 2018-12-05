Sunset Park Man Indicted in Stabbing of ACS Staffer

A Sunset Park man was indicted on Wed., Dec. 5 on attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing an Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) employee.

Authorities charge that, on Thurs. Nov. 8 at around 8 p.m., at 52nd St. and Fifth Avenue, 61-year-old Quanyi Feng stabbed the 55-year-old victim in the back and lower torso with a knife.

According to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, the victim was a Cantonese interpreter working with an ACS social worker who was making a home visit following reports of Feng’s grandchildren appearing messy and unkempt while attending school.

As the social worker spoke to the child’s mother, a dispute ensued, according to the investigation; cops say Feng then entered the room and began arguing with the Cantonese interpreter.

As the social worker and interpreter attempted to leave the apartment and make their way down the stairs to exit the building, Feng allegedly approached the interpreter from behind and stabbed her in the left side of the lower back.

The social worker called 911 and the defendant was arrested at the scene. The knife allegedly used in the attack was recovered in the kitchen.

Feng has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, first and second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The victim was hospitalized and treated for multiple stab wounds that damaged various internal organs, requiring surgery.

“This interpreter and social worker were merely trying to do their jobs and follow up on a neglect report when the defendant allegedly stabbed the victim,” Gonzalez said. “Such an unprovoked attack is especially disturbing because it can have a chilling effect on dedicated professionals doing important work to keep our children safe. We’ll now seek to hold the defendant accountable.”

Bail was set at $250,000. Feng has been ordered to return to court on January 16, 2019. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the top count.