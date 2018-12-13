Sunset Park Theater among Arts Groups Adams is Funding

David Herskovits, artistic director of Target Margin Theater, says Borough President Eric Adams “walks the walk” when it comes to recognizing the importance of the arts in the borough.

When Borough President Eric Adams announced the cultural institutions he is providing funding for out of his capital budget, a Sunset Park theater company had a prominent place on his list.

Target Margin Theater, a performing arts space at 232 52nd St., will be getting $66,000 to pay for a lighting and sound system, according to Adams, who recently announced his budget allocations for the arts for Fiscal Year 2019. Target Margin moved into Sunset Park last year.

The organizations receiving funding include the Brooklyn Historical Society ($53,000 for telephone technology system upgrades); ISSUE Project Room, an avant-garde performing arts space in Downtown Brooklyn ($455,000 for renovations); Brooklyn Museum in Crown Heights ($181,000 for a conservation X-ray system) and Roulette Intermedium, Inc., a performing arts space in Boerum Hill ($42,000 for a video server, editing stations and a moveable seating system).

“Brooklyn’s cultural institutions are second to none. Our artists are on the vanguard of what is next in the arts, pushing the boundaries of expression and bringing people together. I’m proud to have invested close to $800,000 in this latest capital budget cycle to make our theaters and museums stronger,” Adams said in a statement.

David Herskovits, artistic director of Target Margin Theater, said the funding allocations demonstrate the importance Adams places on the arts in Brooklyn.

“Borough President Adams demonstrated again how vital Brooklyn’s culture is. Investing in our local cultural organizations will bring a richer experience to all of us and Borough President Adams walks the walk,” Herskovits stated.

Target Margin Theater, which was founded more than 25 years ago, spent five years performing in temporary spaces and searching for a new home before moving into a permanent performance space in Sunset Park in 2017.

There are exciting times ahead for the borough’s arts scene, according to Deborah Schwartz, president of The Brooklyn Historical Society. “Brooklyn has exploded as a center of new and exciting cultural organizations,” she stated.