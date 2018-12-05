Woman Arrested Inside Sunset Park Hotel, Charged With Assault, Robbery

The scene outside a Sunset Park hotel where a woman was arrested and charged with robbery and assault.

Police arrested a 23-year-old woman for allegedly assaulting and robbing someone inside a hotel in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on Weds., Dec. 5 at around 6 a.m. Ijena Smith began arguing with the victim about rooms in the hotel, which is located on 38th Street between Third and Fourth Avenues. Smith then allegedly picked up a large milk crate and hit the victim in the face with it, also punching the victim in the face.

Smith allegedly ran out of the room with the victim’s cellphone. When she was stopped in the hallway, cops say she claimed the phone belonged to her. Police, however, say they recovered the allegedly stolen phone from the suspect’s hand while she attempted to conceal her own phone between her legs.

Cops also told this paper that while in the police vehicle, the suspect banged herself multiple times against the car’s interior.

The victim sustained swelling and bruising to the left eye and was treated on the scene by EMS while the suspect was taken to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn, where she was said not to have injuries.

Smith was charged with third degree robbery, second degree assault, criminal possession of stolen property and harassment.