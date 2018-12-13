Woman Commits Suicide, Jumping Off Apartment Building in Coney Island

A woman jumped to her death in Coney Island on Fri., Dec. 7.

Authorities say that at around 1 p.m., police found the 23-year-old old woman on the ground outside the Luna Park Houses near West 12th Street and Neptune Avenue. Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim committed suicide.

According to Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus, the victim jumped from her apartment window.

“It’s taken me 24 hours to finally discuss what happened at Luna Park Houses yesterday afternoon, right in front of my district office,” she wrote on Facebook. “Unfortunately, for the second time this year, a person jumped to their death from their apartment. In yesterday’s tragedy, a young lady in her early 20s ended her life by jumping from her window in a 20-story building. My heart goes out to her family who must be devastated at this moment. I would like to remind everyone to check on their friends and family members, especially during the holiday season, to see how they are feeling and if they need someone to talk to. Making sure that our neighborhoods have enough mental health programs is a priority of mine, and I will be organizing events in the community to raise awareness about depression, suicide and mental illness, etc.”

The investigation is ongoing.