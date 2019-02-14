Cops arrest four suspects during car chase in Bay Ridge

Cops apprehended four suspects for car theft and drug possession after a high-speed chase through Bay Ridge.

Four suspects were apprehended by police and hit with a variety of charges — including drug possession — following a police pursuit after they allegedly stole a car during the late night hours in Bay Ridge.

According to authorities, on Thurs., Feb. 14 at around 2:06 a.m., police responded to a report of vehicle break-in on the northeast corner of Ridge Boulevard and 86th Street. When cops arrived, they saw the four suspects inside a light-colored sedan which took off upon their arrival.

As cops followed the vehicle, the driver sped past a red light. The police then activated their turret lights and sirens. The suspects allegedly continued to flee, and the one behind the wheel allegedly committed several driving violations. Once the car came to a stop, the four suspects allegedly opened all four doors and ran away; they were arrested shortly thereafter.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle, a Toyota Camry, had been reported stolen from Suffolk County. Glassine envelopes and drug paraphernalia were recovered inside of the vehicle.

Thirty-six-year-old Howard Daniels was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of stolen property, obstructing governmental administration, unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, being an aggravated unlicensed operator, and traffic device violation of a red light.

Thirty-six-year-old Kathlene White, 44-year-old Julian White and 25-year-old Rafael Rodriguez were each charged with criminal possession of stolen property, obstructing governmental administration, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Daniels, and Kathlene and Julian White were arrested at 2:13 a.m. at the northeast corner of Ridge Boulevard and 86th Street. Rodriguez was arrested on 98th Street between Harbor Court and Shore Road.