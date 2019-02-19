Cops seek duo in connection to mosque break-in in Bensonhurst

Police are looking for two suspects wanted for burglarizing a mosque in Bensonhurst.

Authorities say that on Sun., Feb. 3 at around 4:50 p.m., the suspects, a man and woman, forced the door open to a mosque on West Eighth Street between Bay Parkway and Avenue O. When inside, the burglars ransacked the office, stole unknown items and fled.

Cops say the man they’re looking for is around 30-40 years old with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a red baseball hat, and carrying a black book bag.

The other suspect is a woman with a thin build who was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

