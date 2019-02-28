Seven-year-old struck by car in Sunset Park, driver arrested

A driver was arrested after hitting a seven-year-old with his car on Wednesday in Sunset Park.

Cops say 28-year-old Ceaser Lopez was driving a 2018 Toyota SUV eastbound on 56th Street towards Fifth Avenue when he struck the child, who emerged between two parked cars, with the side view mirror.

The child was rushed by EMS to Maimonides Medical Center where he was treated for a broken right leg and a cut on his head.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Authorities allege that Lopez wasn’t in possession of a driver’s license. He was arrested on three charges, including violation of local law, failure to yield to a pedestrian and motor vehicle license violation.