WATCH: Man wanted for attacking 66-year-old woman in Sunset Park

A man is wanted for attacking a 66-year-old woman in Sunset Park Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, at around 12:48 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 26, a woman was walking along Fifth Avenue and 50th Street when an unknown man pushed her to the floor and fled on his bike.

The man, who police describe as having a dark complexion, was last seen wearing a purple scarf around his head, a dark colored coat, light colored pants and dark colored shoes. He fled southbound on Fifth Avenue.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.