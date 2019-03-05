Bay Ridge St. Pat’s Parade gears up for main event

The Bay Ridge Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee held its 26th annual dinner dance on Saturday, March 2 in celebration of its forthcoming parade and this year’s lineup of marshals and honorees.

Over 300 people attended the event, according to Parade Committee President Denise Frederick.

Each year, the special pre-parade gathering recognizes the year’s slate of marshals as well as its coveted Irish Family of the Year.

The 2019 parade’s grand marshal will be Sr. Febronia Lowenstein.

Deputy marshals include Bernadette Buckley Kash, Frances Koren, Chrisie Canny, Stephen Clavin, John Cadotte, James Cassidy, Helen Mitchell and Eddie Moloney.

The Edwards are this year’s Irish Family of the Year.

“We are very excited about this year’s class of honorees,” Frederick told this paper in December, when honorees were tapped and sashed. “Their tireless service to Bay Ridge is a great testament to our Irish-American community. For that reason, we find great joy in honoring those community leaders this year and every year because it reminds us of where we come from and how much we have to celebrate about being Irish-Americans from the best borough in New York.”

As for the dinner dance, the committee prez said Monday, “It was a great night.”

The 26th annual parade will kick off at noon on Sun., Mar. 24. It will be held in memory of Sally Kabel, a.k.a. “Sweet Sally Sunshine.”