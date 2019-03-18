Cops look to ID man found floating near Brooklyn Army Terminal

Cops are hoping that the tattoos on the body found floating near the Brooklyn Army Terminal Wednesday will help identify the victim.

Police are looking to identify the man whose body was recovered near the 58th Street Pier last week.

According to authorities, on March 13 at around 11:14 a.m., authorities discovered a body floating in the water near the Brooklyn Army Terminal.

NYPD’s Harbor unit recovered the unidentified and decomposed body.

Emergency Medical Services pronounced the man dead at around 11:38 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police describe the man as black a black man that’s approximately six feet tall and 320 pounds. He’s said to be about 30 to 40 years old. The victim has tattoos on his body, such as one on his left arm that reads “cheat to win,” a money bag on on left forearm and boxing gloves on his left arm. He was also found wearing a red Casio G-Schock watch and yellow and black sneakers.

Police originally reported that the victim was a white man in his 40’s. His skin complexion has been altered, authorities said Monday, due to the amount of time spent in the water.

Anyone with information in regard to the man’s identity is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.