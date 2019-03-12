Cops seek man wanted for public lewdness on R train in Sunset Park

A photo of the suspect cops say flashed a woman on a southbound R train.

Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a 34-year-old woman on board a train in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on Sun., Jan. 6 at around 11:05 p.m. on a southbound R train at 59th Street.

Cops say that 23-year-old Osman Abdikarar is wanted for questioning. He is described as around 5’7” and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.