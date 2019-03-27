Join our email newsletter to get Local Brooklyn News, Events & Offers in your inbox.

Crime

Cops seek suspects in Sunset Park construction site burglary

Photos courtesy of NYPD

Surveillance images of the suspects.

Police are looking for two men wanted in connection to a burglary at a construction site in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on March 18 at around 6:30 p.m., the duo broke into a residential building under construction on 36th Street between Third and Fourth Avenues by opening a secured fence, and stole several power tools and a portable generator. The men then fled on foot westbound on 36th Street.

Cops describe both of the suspects as dark-skinned men. One of them was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a blue jacket, a black hooded sweater, blue jeans and tan boots. The other suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.

