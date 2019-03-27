Cops seek suspects in Sunset Park construction site burglary

Police are looking for two men wanted in connection to a burglary at a construction site in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on March 18 at around 6:30 p.m., the duo broke into a residential building under construction on 36th Street between Third and Fourth Avenues by opening a secured fence, and stole several power tools and a portable generator. The men then fled on foot westbound on 36th Street.

Cops describe both of the suspects as dark-skinned men. One of them was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a blue jacket, a black hooded sweater, blue jeans and tan boots. The other suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.

