Death of woman found between cars in Bay Ridge ruled not suspicious

A woman was found dead on Sunday on the ground between two parked cars in Bay Ridge.

According to authorities, an unidentified woman in her 60’s was found unconscious and unresponsive between the two vehicles near Dyker Place and 82nd Street at about 11 a.m. on March 10.

Cops say the woman had no obvious signs of trauma.

The victim was rushed to NYU Langone-Brooklyn where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of death is still under investigation, though a police source told the Brooklyn Reporter on Monday that the medical examiner has ruled it not suspicious.

The victim’s name is still being withheld pending family notification.