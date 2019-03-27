Fire at Savarese Italian Pastry Shoppe injures four firefighters

A fire broke out inside a beloved Brooklyn bakery Tuesday, injuring four firefighters.



According to the FDNY, at around 5 p.m. on March 26, a two-alarm fire occurred inside Savarese Italian Pastry Shoppe at the corner of 60th Street and New Utrecht Avenue.



More than 100 firefighters were on the scene to put out flames at the three-story building. The blaze occurred on the first and second floors of the building and was deemed under control at around 8 p.m.



Four firefighters were hurt, though none of the injuries were considered life-threatening. No civilians were injured.



However, the establishment’s signature signage was damaged during the fire.



The cause of the fire is under investigation by fire marshals.



When contacted for comment, an employee of the famous bakery said, “We have everything under control.” They added that the bakery will reopen, but no official time or date was given.



Area residents were worried about the safety of civilians, as well as the fate of the bakery, which has been a fixture in the neighborhood for a century.

“I work near there on 62nd Street and loved eating their ices in the summertime, and my family would go there to get cakes for the holidays, “ said local resident Patrick Filosa. “I hope they can open again soon since the bakery has such a long history in Brooklyn.”