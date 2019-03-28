Man falls onto tracks in Bay Ridge station after assault aboard R train

Cops say a man fell onto the tracks at 95th Street after he was attacked by an unknown assailant aboard an R train Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, a 21-year-old was asleep aboard a southbound R train when, as the vessel made its way into the 95th Street station, a man unknown to the victim struck him in the face with a lock.



A fight transpired and spilled out onto the platform. During the altercation, police say, the victim fell onto the roadbed, at which time the attacker fled the scene in an unknown direction.



Witnesses helped the man off the tracks and back onto the platform.



Police say the victim — who was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn — sustained injuries to the right side of his face. He is listed in stable condition.



The lock was recovered by authorities and the investigation is ongoing.



The victim claims he was struck for no reason.



The incident took place at around 11:40 p.m.

