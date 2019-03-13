Man wanted for sexual assault on busy Bay Ridge street

The man cops say groped a woman during her evening commute on a busy Bay Ridge street.

According to authorities, a 21-year-old woman was walking along 86th Street and Fifth Avenue on March 5 at around 5:45 p.m. when a man approached her and grabbed her breast.

Police describe the suspect as a Middle Eastern man that is around 20 to 25 years old, 200 pounds and from anywhere from 6’2” to 6’5”.

