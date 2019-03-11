Park Slope BID gears up for annual Taste of Fifth

A tasty Brooklyn tradition is returning.

The Park Slope Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District (BID) is bringing backits annual A Taste of Fifth, an event that serves as a massive food festival that showcases eateries and bars from the Park Slope strip.

Slated this year for Wed., Apr. 10 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Grand Prospect Hall, 263 Prospect Avenue, the event will feature an array of food and unlimited cocktails, beer and wine, plus music, dancing and more.

So far, according to Executive Director of the Park Slope Fifth Avenue BID Mark Caserta, there are 48 restaurants and bars participating.

“This is an opportunity for the community to come together and try some of the restaurants and bars they haven’t tried before, see their neighbors, dance and enjoy the night,” he stressed. “While they’re doing it, they’re also raising money for one of 15 local charities.”

The event raised more than $15,000 for participating charities last year.

The participating charities this year include P.S. 118, Brooklyn Pride, CHIPS, Brooklyn Dream Factory, M.S. 51, the Fifth Avenue Committee, BAX, P.S. 39, the Old Stone House, the President Street Garden, Good Shepherd Services, the Piper Theatre, Imani House, P.S. 124, and P.S. 295.

The popularity of the Taste of Fifth remains strong.

“Tickets are going pretty fast. We have more restaurants signing up than ever before so there seems to be excitement on both sides,” Caserta said. “From a business perspective, the restaurants and bars are just excited to do something good for the community, but also about just coming together, seeing each other in one space, interacting with new customers and showing off what they can do.”

Thus far, participating businesses include Albero dei Gelati, Artichoke Pizza, Benchmark, Besito Restaurant & Bar, Bogota Latin Bistro, Bricolage, Buttermilk Bakeshop, Calexico, Chela, Coco Roco, Culture, Down to Earth Markets, Dram Shop, Empanada Loca, FD Wines, Gristmill, Kos Kaffe, La Villa Pizzeria, Le French Tart, Le Succulent, Lizzie Kings, Loki, Maya Taqueria, Miti Miti, Negril BK, Nunu Chocolates, O Live Brooklyn, Paddy’s of Park Slope, Palo Santo, Pizza Secret, Prospect Bar & Grill, Rose Water, Sidecar, Shaking Crab, Simple Loaf Bakery, Sky Ice, South, Subs ‘n’ Stuff, Tambour, the Chocolate Room, the Gate, the Monro, Terre BK, Vario 408, V Spot, Wild and Zula Wines.

Tickets are $60 if ordered in advance and $70 at the door; $20 of every ticket goes to the participating charities of the attendee’s choice. To order tickets and find out about new vendors, visit https://bit.ly/2tSyhXt.

“Get your tickets soon; we’re expecting a good night of eating, drinking and dancing,” Caserta urged.