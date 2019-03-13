Police seek missing woman, 75, last seen in Gravesend

Muoi Mai, 75, was last seen on Saturday in Gravesend.

Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen four days ago in Gravesend.

According to authorities, 75-year-old Muoi Mai was last seen on Saturday, March 9 at around 7 a.m. leaving her home on Bay 38th Street between Benson Avenue and 86th Street.

Mai is described as Asian, around five feet tall and 100 pounds with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.