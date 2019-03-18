Second body in one week washes up in Sunset Park

The second body in less than four days washed up over the weekend in the waters of Sunset Park.

According to authorities, a woman’s body was found floating in the Bay Ridge Channel near 56 Street and First Avenue at around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

When police arrived, they discovered the still unidentified victim unresponsive in the water. The NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit removed the body from the water onto pier 4, where Emergency Medical Services pronounced the woman dead.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

The recovery came just days after the body of a still unidentified man in 40’s washed up near Brooklyn Army Terminal on Wednesday, March 13.

Cops released pictures Monday morning in hopes of finding an ID for the man.