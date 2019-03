A teen was arrested Monday for allegedly striking a man with a glass bottle inside of a Bay Ridge Taco Bell.

According to authorities, at 11 a.m. on March 18, a 14-year-old boy from Staten Island struck a 43-year-old man with a glass bottle inside the eatery at the corner of 87th Street and Fourth Avenue. The suspect also allegedly punched his elder in the head.

The victim was treated by Emergency Medical Services for injuries to the head.

A witness said the suspect was with two other teens who fled the scene.