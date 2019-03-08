Teen wanted for assault, robbery in Sunset Park

Police are looking for a teen they say attacked and robbed a 41-year-old woman in Sunset Park earlier this month.

According to authorities, on Sat., March 2 at around 3:45 p.m., the suspect, said to be either 16 or 17 years old, approached a woman in front of a deli at the corner of Fourth Avenue and 36th Street, pushed her to the ground and stole her iPhone. He then fled the scene.

Police described the suspect as a black male with a short afro-style haircut. He was last scene wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.