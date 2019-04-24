Be a Viking for a day! Benefit set for the 67th annual Norwegian Day Parade

Brooklyn’s beloved Norwegian Day Parade will be celebrating its 67th anniversary this year and will be holding a benefit to help raise funds for the always colorfully adorned event on April 28 at the Salty Dog, 7509 Third Avenue in Bay Ridge.

This year’s parade Grand Marshal is former state Sen. Marty Golden. Golden, a former New York City police officer and councilmember, served as state senator from 2003 to 2018.

The Sons of Norway Honorary Marshal is Ron Stubbings, international president. Stubbings has been a folk dancer for 42 years and has worked in the export grain terminal business for over 40 years and was elected international president of the Sons of Norway in 2018.

Civic Co-Honorary Marshals are Chip Cafiero and Bill Boshell. Cafiero is a Bay Ridge civic leader who taught in the New York public school system for 34 years and is currently active in numerous events including the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Ragamuffin Parade, the Memorial Day Parade and the Norwegian Day Parade.

Boshell, a community leader in his own right, opened his Super Roofer business in 1979 and continues to be involved in numerous neighborhood organizations including the Ben Bay Kiwanis Club and the South Brooklyn Lions Club.

This year’s Church Honorary Marshal is Pastor John Saraka of Zion Lutheran Church in Staten Island. Saraka currently serves on the boards of Lutheran Social Services of NYC, the Lutheran Schools Association and Eger Lutheran Home.

New York’s Norwegian Consul General Harriet Berg will also be an honorary guest at this year’s parade.

American accordion music will be performed by Ellen Lindstrom of the Swedish Meatballs at the Salty Dog benefit.

“The kick-off to the Norwegian Day Parade begins this Sunday. at the Salty Dog, for our annual fundraiser,” said Arlene Rutuelo, parade general chair.

“We look forward to an afternoon filled with great food, good music and wonderful raffles prizes,” she added. “We are thankful for the continued support of our beloved community. Three cheers for the Salty Dog for hosting us again. Come join us, be a Viking for the day!”

